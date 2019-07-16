The Verdict Is In: SHINE Trial Sheds Light on Post-Stroke Glucose Control (Video)

At a Glance

Hyperglycemia is common in patients with acute ischemic stroke and is associated with worse outcomes compared with normal blood sugar levels.

The recently published Stroke Hyperglycemia Insulin Network Effort (SHINE) study was designed to test the efficacy and safety of intense glucose control in ischemic stroke patients within 12 hours of symptom onset.

Study results confirm that aggressive methods to control glucose in this patient population are not better than standard approaches.

Patients with hyperglycemia have poorer outcomes after an acute stroke. However, according to UVA neurologist and associate vice president of clinical and translational research Karen Johnston, MD, there’s always been a lot of uncertainty about how best to manage elevated glucose levels in these patients.

Too aggressive a treatment may lead to hypoglycemia, which negatively impacts the brain. But a more hands-off approach may jeopardize stroke recovery. The Stroke Hyperglycemia Insulin Network Effort (SHINE) trial, funded by the National Institutes of Health and led by Johnston, the study’s principle investigator, was initiated in 2012 to clarify the best treatment approach. “The SHINE trial was trying to address this worldwide debate about how we should treat hyperglycemia after an acute stroke,” she says. “We know that high glucose in the acute stroke period is associated with worse outcomes. Some people think we should treat it aggressively with intensive treatment like IV insulin to tightly control glucose. Others think we shouldn’t do that because it’s too risky. That’s exactly the question that the SHINE trial was trying to answer.”

About SHINE

Seventy sites across

the country participated in the SHINE study, which was designed to test the

efficacy and safety of intense glucose control in ischemic stroke patients

within 12 hours of symptom onset. Patients were divided into two groups.

The



intensive group received an insulin drip, with a target glucose of 80 to 130



mg/dl.

standard group received sliding-scale insulin, with a target glucose of 80 to



179 mg/dl.

The study had a

maximum enrollment allotment of 1,400 patients. “We built in several preplanned

interim analyses that would allow us to consider whether we needed that many

patients,” says Johnston.

These analyses

allowed study leaders to take a regular look at futility, when two groups look

so similar that it’s unlikely one will be better than the other, as well as

efficacy. “If one group was doing much better — or if both groups were doing

the same — then we could stop early,” explains Johnston.

At the fourth

interim analysis, the two study groups looked essentially the same when it came

to efficacy. “With 1,151 patients enrolled, the intensive group had 20.5% of

patients that had a favorable outcome and the standard group had 21.6% of

patients with a favorable outcome, so there was no significant difference,”

says Johnston.

As study leaders

took a closer look at safety outcomes, however, they did find a notable

difference. In the intensive group, 2.6% of patients had severe hypoglycemia

(defined as ≤ 40 mg/dl). In the standard group, there were none. “This

confirmed that there was no benefit to tightly controlling glucose, but there

was an increased risk,” says Johnston.

Redefining Glucose



Control Post-Stroke

Because of the SHINE

study, stroke providers worldwide now have a clear set of parameters for

effective glucose management in acute stroke patients. “Prior to the SHINE

study, we identified huge variability across the country and across the world.

Some providers were putting everyone on these aggressive insulin drips to try

to tightly control glucose. Others were afraid to treat glucose for fear of

causing hypoglycemia,” says Johnston. “Now we have clarified the fact that

treating these patients with an insulin drip does not improve their outcome and

it increases the risk of hypoglycemia.”

The takeaway: the

American Heart Association-recommended guideline suggests that it is reasonable

to keep glucose between 140-180 mg/dL in the first 24 hours after stroke.

However, the AHA has acknowledged that this is not a strong recommendation

because of the limited data and lack of adequate evidence from a randomized

controlled trial. Until now.

“The SHINE trial now

provides that evidence to allow for a clear recommendation about glucose

control without concern for severe hypoglycemia,” says Johnston.

“I think this study will reduce the variability in how we treat patients, and it will give provides the confidence to treat glucose based on the evidence,” says Johnston. Watch the video below to hear Johnston discuss the impact of the SHINE study.