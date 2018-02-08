UVA Neurosurgeon Jason P. Sheehan Named Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Neuro-Oncology

As the Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor in the UVA Department of Neurosurgery and Neurosciences Service Line Director, author of numerous books and more than 400 peer-reviewed papers and a recipient of multiple awards for his contributions to translational and clinical studies for minimally invasive intracranial and spinal surgery, Jason P. Sheehan, MD, PhD, has made a significant impact on the field of neurosurgery locally and internationally.

Sheehan will further his efforts to inform the future of neuro-oncological care as the newly appointed editor-in-chief of the Journal of Neuro-Oncology. “It is an exciting time in the field of neuro-oncology not just at the University of Virginia but throughout the world,” says Sheehan. “The field is quickly evolving with appreciable progress being made for brain and spine tumor patients. Approaches are increasingly multidisciplinary and employ a wide variety of treatment modalities. Also, basic and translational research in neuro-oncology has led to a more comprehensive understanding of the pathophysiology of these tumors and potential targeted approaches for treating them.”

Published by Springer-Nature, the Journal of Neuro-Oncology is the leading journal for clinical, basic and translational scientific studies in the field of brain and spine tumors. The journal is sponsored by major professional groups including: the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and Congress of Neurological Surgeons Tumor Section, the Society of British Neurological Surgeons, the European Association of Neurological Societies Section of Neuro-Oncology, the Grupo Interdisciplinario Mexicano de Investigacion en Neur-Oncologia, the Chinese Society of Neuro-Oncology and the Taiwan Society of Neuro-Oncology.

“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Linda Liau, Chair of Neurosurgery at UCLA, as the next Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Neuro-Oncology (JNO),” says Sheehan. “For the past decade, Dr. Liau has served as Editor-In-Chief for JNO. As the new Editor-in-Chief, I hope to help advance the field during this tremendous period of neuro-oncological innovation.”