Healthy Practice
Seven UVA Specialties Recognized in the U.S. News ‘Best Hospitals’ Guide
Seven University of Virginia Health System specialties are honored in the U.S. News & World Report 2014–2015 “Best Hospitals” guide. U.S. News cited the following programs for being among the top 25 percent in their respective specialties:
- Cancer
- Diabetes & Endocrinology
- Gynecology
- Nephrology
- Neurology & Neurosurgery
- Orthopedics
- Urology
These seven specialties join the neonatology and urology programs at UVA Children’s Hospital, which were honored in June as part of the U.S. News “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.
