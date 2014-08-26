Skip to main content
Seven UVA Specialties Recognized in the U.S. News ‘Best Hospitals’ Guide

by Holly Cooper Ford

Seven University of Virginia Health System specialties are honored in the U.S. News & World Report 2014–2015 “Best Hospitals” guide. U.S. News cited the following programs for being among the top 25 percent in their respective specialties:

  • Cancer
  • Diabetes & Endocrinology
  • Gynecology
  • Nephrology
  • Neurology & Neurosurgery
  • Orthopedics
  • Urology

These seven specialties join the neonatology and urology programs at UVA Children’s Hospital, which were honored in June as part of the U.S. News “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

