Resources to Help You Keep Patients Informed About Colorectal Cancer

National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is here again. Now more than ever, it’s important that we encourage patients to get back on track with preventive care they may have neglected due to the pandemic, particularly cancer screenings.

Here are some resources you may find helpful as you discuss colorectal cancer with your patients and determine whether to refer them for screening.

A Champion for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Shares the Latest Updates

UVA gastroenterologist Cynthia Yoshida, MD, recently co-authored an article in Practical Gastroenterology that highlights the latest updates on colorectal cancer incidence and prevention, including:

The increase in early-onset colorectal cancer

New guidelines to begin screening at age 45 for average-risk adults

Screening recommendations for patients with a first-degree relative with colorectal cancer or an advanced polyp

Dietary and lifestyle changes to decrease colorectal cancer risk

Resources to help determine which screening method is right for each patient

The National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable recognized Yoshida with a 2021 80% in Every Community National Achievement Award. She was deemed a “physician champion” for her efforts to promote and improve access to colorectal cancer screening in communities throughout Virginia. Along with this designation, Yoshida was given a $1,000 charitable donation to increase colorectal cancer screenings.

How to Refer to UVA

Get tips on referring your patient to UVA Health for colorectal cancer screening, including a breakdown of the types of tests available, how to order a test, as well as information on costs and insurance coverage.

Please use this revised referral form when referring patients to UVA Endoscopy.

Colonoscopy Prep and Referral Form

In a recent Physician Resource article, we shared a change to the recommended bowel preparations for select patients undergoing colonoscopy.

Find the most recent guidelines and instructions for each type of bowel prep.