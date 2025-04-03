Skip to main content
Researcher Spotlight: Reducing Pediatric Opioid Use & Improving Food Access

by Meghan Drummond

Opioid use remains a national epidemic. For many patients, their first exposure to these drugs comes following surgery. But what if we could manage patients' pain and use fewer opioids? In addition to not exposing them to a potentially addictive drug, other benefits include:

  • Less time in the ICU
  • Quicker return to eating
  • Faster recovery

Jeffrey Gander, MD, is an associate professor and pediatric surgeon at UVA Health Children's. His research looks at managing opioid use in pediatric surgery patients, from neonates to young adults.
Gander also is researching a prescription produce model, which would improve patient access to fresh foods, like vegetables and fruits. The hope is that improved access will help ease the burden of diet-related illnesses.

Reducing Opiate Use & Improving Access to Healthy Food

