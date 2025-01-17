Researcher Spotlight: Brant Isakson, PhD, Microcirculation and Vascular Cell Communication

What are you working on right now?

We have several exciting projects in the lab right now that are being led by simply outstanding graduate students and post-docs. All of the projects are focused on cellular communication in the microcirculation, but that ranges from understanding lymphatic function in fat and heart failure, to roles for inflammatory cells interacting with the blood vessel wall, to ways in which iron and ATP are utilized by blood vessels in the circulation and kidney. I also just finished a book on the dinosaur cardiovascular system.

What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of your work?

Several in cardiovascular disease. Although many have direct applications to the regulation of blood pressure and understanding diseases like hypertension, some of our new work is directly related to cardiometabolic disease, ranging from obesity to heart failure.

What made you choose UVA Health as the place to do your research?

Cardiovascular research is really a core strength at UVA Health. UVA Health has an extremely large, internationally recognized group of over 150 different researchers doing cardiovascular work at any one time as members of the Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center. In addition, UVA Health, in general, is a highly collaborative environment where collaborations at every level are valued.

What do you wish more people knew about your area of research?

From a public perspective: Cardiovascular disease is the largest cause of death in the United States and the world, however, it rarely gets the publicity that other diseases do.

From a scientific perspective: Many diseases at their origin are starting to overlap, with cardiovascular disease, cancer, and many autoimmune diseases showing similar manifestations.

How did you become interested in your area of research?

I had a long-time interest in dinosaurs that pushed me into science. My PhD work was focused in the epithelium of the lung attempting to figure out how the two main cell types in the distal lung were able to “communicate” to coordinate function. While doing my PhD, I saw a talk at a conference by Brian Duling, the late former director of the UVA Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center about endothelium and smooth muscle communication. I was completely taken by that talk and switched fields from lungs to vasculature to go work with Duling for my post-doc. From there, I stayed at UVA for my faculty position.