Researcher Spotlight: Ariel Gomez, MD, Studies the Mechanisms Underlying Disease

How do cells understand their role and function? What prompts them to change? It’s an existential problem that shapes the way our bodies respond to illness and disease. These are the questions at the center of the research being done by Ariel Gomez, MD.

Cellular fate, or a cell's future identities, shapes our body's response to triggers like disease. But many of these pathways are still being discovered.

In collaboration with Maria Luisa Sequeira-Lopez, MD, and Brian Belyea, MD, Gomez is defining how renin cells are formed, how they change, and the pathologies that can affect them.

Below, Gomez shares more details on his current research and potential applications.