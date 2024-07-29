Researcher Spotlight: Ariel Gomez, MD, Studies the Mechanisms Underlying Disease
How do cells understand their role and function? What prompts them to change? It’s an existential problem that shapes the way our bodies respond to illness and disease. These are the questions at the center of the research being done by Ariel Gomez, MD.
Cellular fate, or a cell's future identities, shapes our body's response to triggers like disease. But many of these pathways are still being discovered.
In collaboration with Maria Luisa Sequeira-Lopez, MD, and Brian Belyea, MD, Gomez is defining how renin cells are formed, how they change, and the pathologies that can affect them.
Below, Gomez shares more details on his current research and potential applications.
How nature works, cell fate, and children's health
The very thrill of discovery, figuring out how nature works, be it how a cell moves through a surface, how it changes its identity, et cetera. And then apply that knowledge to the care of people, particularly children.
My name is Ariel Gomez. I'm the Director of the Child Health Research Center, and the Director of the Center of Excellence in Pediatric Nephrology.
I try to understand how cells know who they are, and this is very relevant for understanding disease because cells change their identity when they are sick, or when they are trying to defend the organism against a disease.
When a cell doesn't know who it is, this immediately results in the potential for disease. If we were able to revert a cell to its original state. And just think cancer,
for instance, or other diseases of the kidney, and so forth. Then we may be able to solve disease by working on what we call cell fate.
