Researcher Highlight Q&A: Mariano A. Garcia-Blanco, MD, PhD, RNA Biology & Immunity

Mariano A. Garcia-Blanco, MD, PhD, is a leading researcher into the intersection of RNA biology and immunity. He also chairs the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology at UVA Health.

His lab's research has two key potential applications:

Novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer

Vaccines and/or treatments for dengue, yellow fever, and Zika

He recently published research that identified a key determinant of individuals' risk for multiple sclerosis. Shortly before, his published research detailed how mosquito saliva weakens our defenses against dengue.

Garcia-Blanco was recently inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS). The National Institutes of Health have continuously funded his research for more than 30 years — since 1991.

Watch Garcia-Blanco discuss his research and read his answers to our questions.