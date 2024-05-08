Researcher Q&A: How Kristin Anderson, PhD, Builds Stronger Cancer Killers

In her lab at UVA Health, Kristin Anderson, PhD, focuses on a key target: building a more efficient cancer killing machine.

Specifically, she works to engineer T cells that are better equipped to evade cancer cells' defenses. Ultimately, she hopes to translate her research into more effective treatments for pancreatic and ovarian cancers.

A cancer survivor herself, Anderson is passionate about developing immunotherapies. These offer more targeted, personalized treatments that avoid the negative side effects of current treatments.

Below, Anderson discusses her work and answers questions about her research.