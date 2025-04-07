Research Spotlight: Improving Cancer Patients' Quality of Life

A urologic medical oncologist and researcher, Robert Dreicer, MD, is passionate about helping patients with cancer achieve the best possible outcomes.

"One of the privileges I have is to take care of patients, but also work with others to develop new and better therapies for patients with difficult diseases," he shares. "One of the great pleasures is to occasionally see those therapies move onto fruition and the patients that I care for benefit from those treatments."

Watch Dreicer talk about his research and read his answers to our questions below.