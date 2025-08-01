Research Spotlight: Better Outcomes for Kids With MS

Pediatric neurologist J. Nick Brenton, MD, remembers diagnosing his first pediatric multiple sclerosis patient during his training. The experience stuck with him.

"I quickly realized that we lacked the expertise and evidence worldwide to provide the best care for these vulnerable patients," he shares. "When my mentor encouraged me to pursue a clinical research project during residency, it ignited an enduring passion to continue down this path."

Today, Brenton directs the pediatric neuro-immunology program at UVA Health Children's and continues to study MS in kids. He shares more about his research in this video and Q&A.