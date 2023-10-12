Researcher Highlight Q&A: John Lukens, PhD, Immune Cells in the Brain & Complex Neurological Conditions

After UVA Health researchers made the shocking discovery that the brain and immune system are connected, they had to rewrite the textbooks. UVA Health's Center for Brain Immunology and Glia (BIG) remains at the forefront of neuroimmunology research.

A researcher at BIG, John Lukens, PhD, works to understand how the immune and nervous systems interact. The goal is improved understanding of complex neurological disorders like Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, and traumatic brain injury.

From there, Lukens hopes to identify new promising therapeutic targets for these conditions.

Watch Lukens describe his research.