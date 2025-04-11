Healthy Practice
Research Spotlight: AI to Predict Hidden Heart Benefits in Widely Used Medicines
Jeffrey Saucerman, PhD, is a biomedical engineer, professor of cardiovascular medicine, and heart disease researcher. Through computational modeling and high-throughput experiments, he and his team seek to find molecular networks and drugs that can control cardiac remodeling.
In the lab, they've helped develop computational approaches that include large-scale modeling of signaling/gene regulatory networks, machine learning focused on genomic data, and mining of electronic health records.
Here, Saucerman discusses how his cutting-edge techniques can help expand the possibilities of future heart disease care.
Jeff Saucerman, PhD, uses computational and experimental methods to find new drugs for heart disease
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians