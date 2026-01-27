Research Spotlight: Reimagining Treatment Strategies for Glioblastoma

What are you working on right now?

A major focus of our work is identifying novel combinations of existing drugs — even over-the-counter agents — to synergistically enhance anti-cancer immune activity or directly kill brain tumor cells, particularly glioblastoma. We're investigating an exciting over-the-counter combination for its ability to boost immune cell activity and killing of glioblastoma cells. Our group is also studying inhibition of a protein called DGK alpha for its potential to increase activation of various immune cells, as well as directly kill some glioblastoma cells.

What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of your research?

The primary goals and applications of our work are toward improving the treatment and outcomes of patients with glioblastomas and other brain tumors, aiming to meet a dire need. We are hopeful that our work can also be applied more broadly to oncology as a whole, helping to boost immunotherapies for cancer. Beyond oncology, we anticipate that one of our current combinations may also have potential as an inexpensive, safe over-the-counter option to boost immune function against infectious diseases and also for neuroprotection, neurodegenerative diseases, and wound healing.

What recent discoveries have impacted the way you think?

A few high-impact papers from recent years on repurposing existing agents to enhance immunity and help kill glioblastoma cells have impressed and excited me and affected my thinking on the field.

What do you wish more people knew about your area of research?

The potential of neuro-oncology research to address not only the dire need for new treatments for brain tumors but to also drive advances in neuroscience and other areas.

What made you choose UVA Health as the place to do your research?

I have felt privileged to be at UVA Health for its great strength on both the research and clinical sides, as well as its culture and collaborative environment.