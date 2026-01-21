Research Spotlight: Biostatistics Impact on Child Health

What are you working on right now?

As a biostatistician, I am still leading the design/analysis of a few pragmatic clinical trials with colleagues at the University of Florida (my previous institution). We are wrapping up final analyses of a large trial to test different communication and engagement strategies with pediatricians and parents simultaneously to increase HPV vaccination rates in rural North Central Florida. I am also leading the design of a study of the ECHO (hub and spoke) model of care for patients with diabetes. Along with a colleague at UF, we recently were awarded funding from the NIH to evaluate the implementation and effectiveness of a postpartum doula model of care among patients on Medicaid in Florida.

Since I arrived here at UVA, I am focusing my efforts on how to help the Department of Pediatrics implement screening for social drivers of health (SDoH) in primary care. I also am continuing to work with my long-time UVA colleague, Mark DeBoer, in studying how best to use our measure of metabolic syndrome severity across the span.

What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of your work?

I am really focused on study designs to identify and evaluate approaches to implement tools, approaches, and processes to improve health outcomes. My current work, described above, is part of the growing field of “implementation science.” So much of our research does not translate to patients (individuals or populations). I am very intrigued by how we can better develop research designs and methods for quicker translation.

What made you choose UVA Health as the place to do your research?

I started my career here over 20 years ago – and I had the honor to come back recently to chair the same department (Public Health Sciences) where I began. It is so great to be back in this collaborative environment here at UVA.

How did you become interested in your area of research?

After getting my PhD in biostatistics, I started my career at UVA with only my statistical interests – namely, longitudinal data analysis. I was so fortunate that the Department of Pediatrics at the time was seeking biostatistical collaboration, and we started a partnership then that allowed me to work closely with dozens of pediatric researchers at UVA. I have since developed a real passion for child health research, and as a biostatistician, I have the pleasure to work with so many researchers doing really important work.