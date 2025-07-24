Research Spotlight: Combining AI and Advanced Cardiac Imaging to Improve Outcomes

Kenneth Bilchick, MD, MS, is a professor of cardiology, clinical cardiac electrophysiologist, and director of electrophysiology research at UVA.

His research focuses on employing advanced statistical methods and AI to analyze data and improve the effectiveness of procedural interventions for patients with heart rhythm disorders and heart failure. His ultimate goal is to offer personalized therapies for this population that result in the best outcomes. Here, he discusses this research's potential impact on heart rhythm care.