A New Care Model Eases Burdens for Parkinson’s Patients & Caregivers

Parkinson’s is a complicated disease, which makes care complex. In his years of practice, Binit Shah, MD, has repeatedly observed the burden the disease has on patients and caregivers.

Inspired to address these inefficiencies of care, he initiated a new model of care for Parkinson’s disease patients. One of the first of its kind on the East Coast, UVA Health officially launched this model in July with the establishment of a new multidisciplinary clinic.

Juggling Appointments With Multiple Specialists

Parkinson’s patients and caregivers already grappled with a difficult and progressive disease. On top of that, making and getting to appointments with multiple specialists produced extra burdens.

“It’s not simply a matter of managing medications or managing symptoms like tremor, rigidity, or slowness of movement,” Shah shares. “It’s a matter or managing things like urinary frequency, constipation, and sleep problems — a lot of things that are holistic.”

Ensuring communication among specialists added an extra challenge. “The piecemeal approach of current healthcare made care disjointed and made patients feel less certain in the face of the disease,” Shah says.

Diagnosis Brings Difficult Questions

Additionally, Shah noticed a core need in newly diagnosed patients for answers to hard questions. But this need often wasn’t addressed fully.

“For patients, it’s, ‘ok, you’re telling me there are treatments and my physical symptoms may be better,’” Shah explains. “But the natural question is, ‘how is this going to affect my life?’ or ‘what does this mean for my future?’”

Patients struggled with these unknowns. More touch points between patients and family and healthcare team members were needed.

“Uncertainty is underappreciated in Parkinson’s and chronic illnesses overall,” Shah shares.

Comprehensive, Interdisciplinary Care

Shah’s vision brought all UVA Health specialists involved in Parkinson’s care together into one clinic.

This includes neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuropsychologists, physical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, nurse care coordinators, social workers, dietitians, and other providers.

The Whole Team’s Support From the Beginning

“We wanted to truly develop an interdisciplinary clinic to have shared assessments and make shared decisions on how to improve our patients’ quality of life,” Shah explains. “That improves care for patients and their spouses, children, and caregivers. The disease affects more than just the patient themselves.”

The clinic also gives newly diagnosed patients an opportunity to meet the entire care team. And learn about the many types of support available.

“This decreases uncertainty and the feelings of isolation,” Shah says.

Giving Patients an Advocate

Under the new model, patients are paired with a nurse navigator who acts as their personal advocate. This gives patients one point of contact for questions and concerns.

Before each clinic visit, the nurse navigator interviews patients and caregivers by phone. They ask a series a questions to uncover patients’ most pressing concerns and needs. What way, when patients come to the clinic, their neurologist and other specialists are already aware of and ready to address those needs.

“Now patients and families don’t have to quarterback all these things,” Shah says.

A High-Volume Center With Personalized Care

Under the new care model, patients benefit from experienced providers. One of the highest volume centers in the U.S., the UVA Health program treats more than 2,000 patients each year.

The new clinic allows providers to give even more individualized care than before.

“This clinic provides a lot of benefits to patients that can improve quality of life,” Shah says.