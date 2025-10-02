Provider Perspectives: Family-Centered Care

Whether you have a patient who is struggling with a new medical diagnosis, emotional turbulence, or personality changes, Melanie Morse, PhD wants to help. As a child psychologist, she knows how resilient patients and their families can be, and how a child psychologist can help.

She shares what her favorite part of her job is, how she works with referring providers, and why her career is so rewarding.

What made you decide to focus on Child Psychology?

I’ve always been interested in psychology. In college, I was able to volunteer at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and was inspired by the resilience of the patients and families. That experience made me realize that I wanted to be part of a team that helps young people cope and grow through tough times.

What’s your favorite thing about practicing as a specialist?

There are so many things I love about my job, but my favorite part is working closely with amazing kids, teens, and their families. I love helping them feel better using proven therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy instead of just medicine. It’s really rewarding to see the positive changes in their lives!

How can providers help patients with early detection and diagnosis?

It helps to talk about emotional and behavioral health just like you would talk about physical health. Starting those conversations early makes it easier to spot concerns and support kids before things get harder. It also makes families feel more comfortable asking for help.

Are there risk factors or signs that providers should be on the lookout for?

Look out for big changes in behavior, mood, or development. If a child suddenly becomes very quiet, angry, or struggles with school or friends, it may be a sign they need support. Trusting your instincts—and listening to families’ concerns—can make a big difference.

What’s something about child psychology you wish other professionals knew?

Pediatric psychologists are here to help, even if there isn’t a clear diagnosis yet. We’re trained to support children through all kinds of challenges, like anxiety, stress, medical procedures, or adjusting to a new diagnosis. Getting help early really makes a difference, but it’s important to remember that change takes time and patience.

What’s one thing that every primary care doctor could start doing today to help their patients?

Make mental health a normal part of check-ups. Asking simple questions like “How are you feeling?” or “What’s been stressful lately?” can help kids open up. It also shows families that emotional health matters just as much as physical health.

When should providers refer their patients to your program?

If a child is showing ongoing emotional, behavioral, or adjustment challenges—or if a family is struggling to cope with a medical diagnosis—it’s a great time to refer. Even if you’re unsure, I’m happy to help figure out the next best steps.

What’s your approach to working with primary care doctors?

I see it as a partnership. I try to keep communication open, share updates when helpful, and make sure we are all focused on the same goals for the child and family. Everyone brings a unique perspective, and I find that we’re stronger when we work together!

How do you handle meeting a newly referred patient?

First, I focus on getting to know the child and family in a safe, welcoming way. I ask questions to understand what’s going well and what’s challenging. My goal is to build trust and help them feel heard and supported from the very first visit.

What’s one thing UVA Health Children's offers to improve these patients' experience?

At UVA Health Children's, we have a team of highly trained specialists who work together to care for patients and families. We focus on each family’s strengths and use approaches that are respectful, trauma-informed, and backed by research. Families can feel supported and know they’re not facing challenges alone.