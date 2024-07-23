Researcher Spotlight: Ahmad Jomaa, PhD, on Protein Sorting & Neurodegenerative Diseases

In the Jomaa Lab at UVA Health, researchers work to understand the relationship between protein aggregation and neurodegenerative diseases. Unlocking this mystery means understanding exactly how newly formed proteins reach their final destinations in the body to fulfill their designated roles. Disruptions to these processes causes protein aggregation, which in turn causes disease.

Specifically, these disruptions play a role in congenital disorders of glycosylation. This group of genetic disorders can cause physical and cognitive disabilities and life-threatening medical issues. Researchers believe a better understanding of the mutations in ER protein translocation and processing complexes that happen in these conditions will lead to better treatments.

Watch Ahmad Jomaa, PhD, talk about his research and read his answers to our questions below.