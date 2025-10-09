Cutting-Edge, Patient-Centered Neurology & Neurosurgical Care

Global experts. Unique treatments. Innovative modalities of care. At UVA Health, we deliver groundbreaking neuroscience services with a personalized approach you won’t find at every institution.

We have experts solely focused on specific neurological conditions — complex, rare, and commonplace. In addition to this depth of expertise, patients receive care from multidisciplinary teams. Top neurosurgeons, neurologists, interventional neuroradiologists, neuropsychologists, pharmacists, and genetic counselors collaborate to address all the symptoms and challenges facing the patient.

Our clinical trials make the latest advances available, and systematic care coordination eases logistical burdens. Every aspect of our services translates to an unparalleled degree of expert attention for every patient.

Jeffrey Elias, MD, interim chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, encapsulates our neurosciences like this: “These programs are really the best of their kind — first because they are run by teams of doctors that have the patient’s best interests in mind, and we are able to offer the most innovative and cutting-edge treatments.”

Multiple Sclerosis & Demyelinating Disease Expertise

Our world-renowned experts focus solely on multiple sclerosis and demyelinating diseases. That allows us to offer patients the most up-to-date knowledge and the latest treatments, despite rapidly changing MS treatment guidelines.

We’re also deeply familiar with rare demyelinating conditions. These include those that mimic MS — myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated encephalomyelitis (MOGAD) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). One of our experts developed the first diagnostic guidelines for NMOSD and helped discover the biomarker now used worldwide to test for this disease.

Not all MS care addresses every aspect of the condition’s impact. At UVA Health, you can trust us to care for any presenting symptom and difficulty. Our expertise includes neuro-ophthalmology, neuropsychology, and pediatric care for MS.

New Care Model for Parkinson’s

We initiated a new care model for Parkinson’s disease and launched a new multidisciplinary clinic — one of the first of its kind on the East Coast.

Patients are paired with a nurse navigator who acts as their personal advocate and single point of contact for the care team. Before each clinic visit, the nurse navigator interviews patients and caregivers to uncover their most pressing needs. The navigator then coordinates appointments with team members to address those concerns. Patients get access to support for every aspect of their condition, including neuropsychology, speech therapy, physical therapy, dietitians, and others.

Here, patients benefit from a process built to make their lives easier. Patients are scheduled to see their neurologist and team members from other disciplines — all on the same day and in the same location. This removes the burden of scheduling and attending multiple appointments. Patients also benefit from more coordinated care.

Cutting-Edge Treatments for Brain Aneurysms

We have deep expertise in determining when treatment is needed for unruptured brain aneurysms and providing advanced surgical care.

Many institutions lack the dual-specialty interventional neurosurgery services that we offer. This range of expertise means we can adapt to patient needs with swift precision.

We offer the full range of surgical treatments, including:

Minimally invasive coiling

Flow diversion

Intrasaccular aneurysm occlusion device — for difficult-to-treat and recurrent aneurysms

Clipping

Advanced Treatments & Surgeries for Brain Tumors

Our surgical teams are skilled in providing the most advanced treatments for even the most complex brain tumors, including pituitary tumors, skull base tumors, malignant tumors, and tuberous sclerosis.

We excel in performing leading-edge procedures, such as Gamma Knife and awake craniotomy — which allows us to precisely resect tumors while preserving healthy tissue and essential brain function.

Our multidisciplinary brain metastases program brings together neurologists, neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, neuropsychologists, palliative care, and social work. Together, the team can provide you and your patient a seamless and coordinated experience that facilitates communication and healing.

Through our research, we also lead the way in establishing treatment guidelines and best practices for caring for brain metastases.

Pioneering New Advanced Treatments

UVA Health has a long history of advancing the fields of neurology and neurosurgery and pioneering leading-edge treatments.

Key among these is focused ultrasound. Our researchers developed this groundbreaking treatment — leading to FDA approval for treatment of essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease. Your patients can find almost immediate relief from symptoms.

There’s more to come: We continue to explore applications for this breakthrough innovation.

Beyond Standard Care for Challenging Disease

Do you have patients struggling with neurological issues, despite routine medications?

We offer care for chronic and degenerative disease that goes beyond the standard. Through next-level diagnostics and innovative therapies, we can provide relief that often seems impossible to deliver.

This includes cutting-edge approaches to:

ALS & neuromuscular disorders

Alzheimer’s and memory disorders

Concussion and brain injury

Epilepsy

Migraine & headache disorders

Neurogenetics

Stroke

We see ourselves as a bridge connecting world class, cutting-edge neurologic care with patients throughout our catchment in central and southwest Virginia and beyond," says Xuemei Huang, MD, chair of the Department of Neurology. "Specifically, we provide state-of-the art care with many top tier designation, clinical trials and research, and multi-disciplinary care."

