Cutting-Edge, Highly Specialized Cervical Cancer Care

At UVA Health, the physicians in our cervical cancer program look forward to partnering with you to provide the best outcomes for your patients.

We offer expert, patient-centered care for all cervical cancers, including early-stage, locally advanced, and advanced disease.

Through our program, your patient can access:

Groundbreaking treatments through clinical trials

Skilled surgeons

Specialized procedures to preserve fertility

Radiation oncologists with expertise in treatments you can’t find everywhere, such as brachytherapy

Early Access to Groundbreaking Treatments Can Make All the Difference

Our cervical cancer program includes a strong research focus with high clinical trial accruals. That means your patients can access groundbreaking treatments earlier here.

Recently, research at UVA Health played a key role in changing the standard care for stage III-IV cervical cancer. The KEYNOTE-A18 study, led by Linda Duska, MD, as the national PI, showed improvement in progression free survival with the addition of pembrolizumab to standard of care chemoradiation. This practice changing trial led to the FDA approval of pembrolizumab in January 2024.

Additionally, UVA Health had the highest accrual in the U.S. for these trials, allowing many patients to benefit from this life-extending therapy before FDA approval.

Our research faculty also lead the way in improving clinical trial access to underserved areas.

Currently Enrolling Cervical Cancer Trials

We’re currently offering several clinical trials that could benefit your patients.

Duska is the primary investigator for a phase 3 study of a novel PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody in maintenance after definitive chemoradiation for high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer.

Our ROCC trial is evaluating minimally invasive robotic surgery versus open surgery for early-stage cervical cancer. “This offers the option to patients who are highly motivated to have a minimally invasive surgery and return to their baseline function quicker,” explains UVA Health gynecologic oncologist Kari Ring, MD.

Another trial is studying whether circulating tumor DNA can help identify recurrence earlier.

“We also have several trials open to patients with stage 4 or recurrent cervical cancer,” Ring shares.

Specialized Surgical & Radiation Oncology Care

Our surgeons perform minimally invasive and open procedures using the safest evidence-based approaches. We’re also experienced in specialized procedures, such as radical trachelectomy. This surgery helps preserve fertility in patients with early-stage cancer that hasn’t spread to lymph nodes. The procedure removes the cervix and supporting tissue, including a portion of the upper vagina.

Our program also offers advanced radiation therapies, including brachytherapy. This treatment delivers a high dose of radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing damage to nearby healthy tissue.

We offer a range of support services to benefit your patient, including:

Nutrition counseling

Palliative care

Low cost and free lodging for patients needing frequent treatment

Social workers

Support groups and classes

Partnering With Referring Providers

We work closely with referring providers to ensure seamless continuity of care. Whether you’re a primary care provider or gynecologist or gynecologic oncologist seeking highly specific treatment for your patient, we look forward to partnering with you.