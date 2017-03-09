Pioneer in Robotic Surgery Named Director of UVA Transplant Center

UVA Health System has named Jose Oberholzer, MD, a researcher and surgeon who has performed more than 1,000 transplant-related surgeries, as the new director of the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center.

Oberholzer, 49, comes to UVA from the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he has served as Chief of the Division of Transplantation and Director of the Islet and Pancreas Transplant Program since 2007. His areas of expertise include liver, kidney, pancreas and small bowel transplants, as well as organ transplants in patients with diabetes. A holder of three patents, Oberholzer has helped found two start-up companies and is the founder and coordinator for the Chicago Diabetes Project, which is researching a cure for diabetes.

“Dr. Oberholzer's innovative thinking makes him an ideal choice to lead our transplant program as we seek to expand access to high-quality care for transplant patients across Virginia,” says Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, MPH, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center. “Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Oberholzer has pioneered minimally invasive, robotic-assisted kidney and pancreas transplants to provide safe access to transplants for overweight patients.”

