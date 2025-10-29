Pediatric News Briefs: Managing Headaches

Pediatric Headache Management Webinar

Even though it's one of the most common complaints, there's nothing simple about a child's headache. Alana Harrison, PNP, has been clinically interested in methods of managing pediatric headache. Interventional procedures, like nerve blocks, can offer relief for these patients. But when are they appropriate? And what should referring providers know about when to seek a neurologist's consultation? In this lunch-time webinar, Harrison shares her expertise and answers your questions.

Where? Zoom: Register here.

When? Wednesday, November 19, 12:15-1 p.m.