Pediatric News Briefs: February 2026

Key Things That Make Psychotherapy Successful Webinar

How do you know if your patient would benefit from psychotherapy? Maryfrances Porter, PhD, child psychologist and director of the Riverside Neurodevelopmental & Behavioral Health Center, shares what can make psychotherapy a good fit.

When? Wednesday, March 18, 12:15-1 p.m.

Motion Gait Lab Opens

We are excited to announce that the Motion Gait Lab has received IRB approval and is now able to begin seeing patients. As the only Motion Gait Lab in Virginia, it will serve children with gait abnormalities related to cerebral palsy, sports injuries, and musculoskeletal and neuromotor conditions, helping guide critical therapeutic and surgical decisions.

46th McLemore Birdsong Pediatrics Conference

Register now for the annual Birdsong Pediatrics Conference. This yearly learning opportunity offers three-half days of content on a variety of case-based, clinical practice-oriented lectures covering a broad range of topics. Check out the available schedule for a full roster of speakers and sessions.

Continuing Education Credits: AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ (13.50 hours), ABP MOC Part 2 (13.50 hours), ANCC Contact Hours (13.50 hours), Hours of Participation (13.50 hours)

Supporting Child & Family Wellbeing: Monthly Webinar Series

Each month, our child psychology team plans to share a 15-minute webinar followed by 30 minutes of live Q&A. This is an opportunity for every family to get access to expert advice and guidance. Please share this with your patients.

Tips for Preventing Self-Harm in Teens

Haley Stephens, PhD

March 10 | 12:10 p.m.

EoE Network of Virginia Conference