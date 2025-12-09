Pediatric News Briefs: Understanding Connective Tissue Disorders

In pediatric patients, connective tissue disorders can often present differently than they do in adults. This can lead to missed opportunities for early diagnosis and intervention. At UVA Health's Ehlers-Danlos clinic, pediatric and adult patients will be cared for.

Ina Stephens, MD, is a pediatrician and board-certified integrative health specialist.

You can read more about this special program here. If you have questions about connective tissue disorders in pediatric patients, make sure to sign-up early for Stephens Ask-The-Expert session this January.

When: January 21, 2026 12:15-1:00 p.m.

Supporting Child & Family Wellbeing: Monthly Webinar Series

Each month, our child psychology team plans to share a 15-minute webinar followed by 30 minutes of live Q&A. This is an opportunity for every family to get access to expert advice and guidance. Please share this with your patients.

Mental Health & Wellness as a Part of Daily Life

Laura Shaffer

January 13, 2026 at 12:10 p.m.

Register here.