Pediatric News Briefs: Answering Your Kidney Health Questions
Our next webinar takes on the problem of kidney disease in pediatric patients, and our concussion clinic expands ages seen.
Common Questions in Pediatric Nephrology Webinar
Anisha Gerber, MD, is passionate about reducing the impacts of chronic kidney disease on children and their families. In this webinar, she discusses some of the common concerns that lead to children being referred to pediatric nephrology.
Where? Via Zoom: Register here.
When? Wednesday, September 17, 12:15 – 1:00 PM
Acute Sports Concussion Clinic: Seeing Patients Aged 6 & Up
With younger children participating in athletics, the risk for concussions in developing brains is of growing concern. UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road offers multidisciplinary acute sports concussion care. Within 48 hours of referral, our team will reach out and schedule an appointment with these patients, usually within a week. Patients can also self-refer.
To be seen, patients need to fall into our age range (aged 6 years and up), have a recent concussion, and have been injured participating in any kind of athletic activity. This includes organized sports as well as biking and running.
- Prompt appointment scheduling
- Baseline testing and post-injury assessment
- Individualized recovery plans
- Neurocognitive testing (ImPACT, etc.)
- Balance testing
- Return-to-play clearance
- School return-to-learn plans
