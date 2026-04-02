Pediatric News Briefs: April 2026

Pediatric Nephrology: Ask the Expert

As a research leader in pediatric nephrology, Agnieszka Swiatecka-Urban, MD has helped manage primary kidney concerns as well as kidney complications of conditions like cystic fibrosis. Deepen your clinical expertise and find out how the standards of care and what's possible are rapidly expanding.

Where? Zoom: Register here.

When? Wednesday, May 20, 12:15-1 p.m.

Conversations with a Child Psychologist: Monthly Webinar Series

During our Conversations with a Child Psychologist webinars, our providers offer sessions that are free and intended for families. Please share these with any of your patients who may be interested.

While recordings are available, attending the live sessions allows families to ask questions during a 30 minute live Q&A.

Upcoming Sessions:

April 14, 2026 at 12:10 p.m: Tips for Helping Kids Cope When the World Feels Scary, with Emily Gonzalez, PhD, ABPP

Zoom Link Here

May 12, 2026 at 12:10 p.m.: What You Have to Know About Screentime and Kids, with Evan Anderson, PhD

Zoom Link Here

Pediatric, Specialty, Teen & Young Adult Care at Riverside

We are pleased to share that on Wednesday, April 15, UVA Health Children’s will open two new care locations within Medical Park Riverside in Charlottesville, VA.

Pediatric & Specialty Care Riverside

Teen and Young Adult Care Riverside

These new ambulatory locations will expand access to family-centered services, including pediatric specialty care, pediatric primary care, first-of-its-kind pediatric same-day care, Teen and young adult care, and on-site lab services.

Swineford Allergy Conference

The Swineford Allergy Conference is dedicated to educating physicians who treat patients with allergic, pulmonary, or immunologic disorders.

Where? UVA Pinn Hall Conference Center, Charlottesville, VA

When? Friday, April 17, 2026, 8:00 AM - Saturday, April 18, 2026, 12:30 PM ET

Register Here

Child Health Symposium: Review

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, the Child Health Research Center (CHRC) held its 38th Annual Research Symposium. During this event, researchers shared their cutting-edge research through a poster session, and awards were given to honor excellence in pediatric research.

Find pictures and a list of winners here.