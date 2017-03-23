Pantops and Augusta Locations Improve Access to UVA Cancer Center Specialists

Being treated for cancer or a blood disorder is challenging enough without the inconvenience of distant travel many patients endure in order to receive quality care. At UVA Cancer Center, we strive to eliminate this barrier to care by offering improved access to specialty services in locations that are more convenient to the patients we serve.

UVA Cancer Center Augusta and UVA Cancer Center Pantops are two of the UVA locations providing patients quality treatment close to home. Each is staffed with a highly skilled team of oncology-certified nurses, support nurses and phlebotomists, and a medical oncologist is always on-site. To learn more about these locations and the services provided, take a look at the fact sheets below:

To make a referral to a UVA Cancer Center specialist, call 800.552.3723.