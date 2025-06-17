3 Key Ways UVA Health Can Help Your Patients With Ovarian & Uterine Cancer

When your patients face a diagnosis of ovarian or uterine cancer, timely access to specialized, high-quality care is critical. At UVA Health, we offer advanced diagnostics, comprehensive treatment options, and access to clinical trials — all backed by a multidisciplinary team focused on improving outcomes. As a regional referral center, we’re here to support you and your patients every step of the way.

Specialized Treatments & Surgical Expertise

Our ovarian and uterine cancer services are part of UVA Cancer Center, the first cancer center in Virginia named a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute for our leadership in cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and research.

Additionally, U.S. News & World Report named our gynecological cancer surgery services “high performing,” their highest designation.

Our ovarian and uterine cancer care teams bring together experts from multiple disciplines, including gynecologic oncologists and surgeons, pathologists, radiation oncologists, genetic counselors, and oncology nurses. That allows us to offer patients leading-edge treatments targeted to their specific cancer type and stage.

Our gynecologic surgeons have deep expertise in debulking procedures to reduce tumor burden and improve the effectiveness of subsequent treatments. We also offer specialized treatments like cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC).

Access to Innovative Therapies Through Clinical Trials

UVA Health is a national leader in gynecologic cancer research. That means our patients can benefit from innovative therapies not available at most cancer centers.

The GOG Foundation recently named UVA Health the #4 site in the U.S. for clinical trial accruals — making our center a leading site for accessing new treatments through research. Read more about our efforts to ensure every gynecologic oncology patient has the opportunity to take part in a clinical trial.

Genetic Counseling & High-Risk Services

Our ovarian and uterine cancer teams offer expertise in hereditary cancers and genetic counseling. This is especially important for ovarian cancer, for which early detection remains difficult.

“We know that about 20-25% of ovarian cancers are hereditary,” UVA Health gynecologic oncologist Kari Ring, MD, shares. “The most common pathogenic variants are BRCA1 and 2 and we continue to learn about ovarian cancer risk with other genes.”

The approximately 6% of hereditary uterine cancers are tied predominantly to Lynch syndrome. These pathogenic variants (MLH1, MSH2, PMS2, MSH6, EPCAM) are associated with multiple cancers, including uterine, colon, genitourinary, and some gastrointestinal cancers.

Our genetic counseling program assesses patients’ risk for cancers based on family history, genetic testing, and other personal factors. Our hereditary cancer program connects patients with individualized screening and prevention measures based on their personal risk.

When to Refer a Patient for Ovarian & Uterine Cancer Care

We accept referrals for patients with confirmed or suspected cancer based on imaging or blood markers.

“We recommend any abnormal bleeding be evaluated in patients who are post-menopausal,” Ring says. “It’s also important to be aware that the average age of diagnosis of uterine cancer is decreasing due to the obesity epidemic. Even for premenopausal patients with risk factors, providers should consider sampling their uterus.”

We also offer genetic counseling and testing for patients with a family history of breast, ovarian, uterine, colon, genitourinary, and gastrointestinal cancers.