Open House: New Facility Offers Easier Access to Outpatient Endoscopy Services

What was once the UVA Outpatient Surgery Center has been transformed into a new, updated space for outpatient endoscopy services. UVA Endoscopy Monroe Lane will provide:

More timely access to appointments

Ample free parking in front of the building and

A more comfortable experience in a newly renovated building.

The 21,000-square-foot facility features five new procedure rooms and 20 prep/recovery rooms to improve access to:

Upper endoscopy (EGD)

Flexible sigmoidoscopy

Colonoscopy

Motility procedures

You’re Invited

Get a closer look at our new endoscopy suite at our open house event:

Open House

Tuesday, July 25 | 5-7 p.m.

500 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville

Remarks begin at 5:30 p.m., featuring:

David S. Wilkes, MD



Dean, UVA School of Medicine

Bryan Sauer, MD



Medical Director, UVA Endoscopy

Light refreshments will be served. RSVP at uvahealth.com/rsvp1.