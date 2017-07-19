Healthy Practice
Open House: New Facility Offers Easier Access to Outpatient Endoscopy Services
What was once the UVA Outpatient Surgery Center has been transformed into a new, updated space for outpatient endoscopy services. UVA Endoscopy Monroe Lane will provide:
- More timely access to appointments
- Ample free parking in front of the building and
- A more comfortable experience in a newly renovated building.
The 21,000-square-foot facility features five new procedure rooms and 20 prep/recovery rooms to improve access to:
- Upper endoscopy (EGD)
- Flexible sigmoidoscopy
- Colonoscopy
- Motility procedures
You’re Invited
Get a closer look at our new endoscopy suite at our open house event:
Open House
Tuesday, July 25 | 5-7 p.m.
500 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville
Remarks begin at 5:30 p.m., featuring:
- David S. Wilkes, MD
Dean, UVA School of Medicine
- Bryan Sauer, MD
Medical Director, UVA Endoscopy
Light refreshments will be served. RSVP at uvahealth.com/rsvp1.
