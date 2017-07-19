Skip to main content
Healthy Practice

Open House: New Facility Offers Easier Access to Outpatient Endoscopy Services

by Holly Cooper Ford

_DSC2259-Endoscopy Monroe Lane-Final

What was once the UVA Outpatient Surgery Center has been transformed into a new, updated space for outpatient endoscopy services. UVA Endoscopy Monroe Lane will provide:

  • More timely access to appointments
  • Ample free parking in front of the building and
  • A more comfortable experience in a newly renovated building.

The 21,000-square-foot facility features five new procedure rooms and 20 prep/recovery rooms to improve access to:

  • Upper endoscopy (EGD)
  • Flexible sigmoidoscopy
  • Colonoscopy
  • Motility procedures

You’re Invited
Get a closer look at our new endoscopy suite at our open house event:

Open House
Tuesday, July 25 | 5-7 p.m.
500 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville

Remarks begin at 5:30 p.m., featuring:

  • David S. Wilkes, MD

    Dean, UVA School of Medicine
  • Bryan Sauer, MD

    Medical Director, UVA Endoscopy

Light refreshments will be served. RSVP at uvahealth.com/rsvp1.

Subscribe to Healthy Practice

Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians

Article Topics