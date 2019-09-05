One More Reason to Refer Your Patients to UVA for Cardiac Imaging
For their demonstrated expertise in the field of cardiovascular imaging, specifically in the areas of adult and pediatric echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and vascular testing, UVA Health has maintained multiple accreditations from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). This accrediting body develops standards and methods for evaluating the level of care facilities provide to their patients, educating teams on quality control and rewarding their successes related to safety, training, image interpretation and more.
The following UVA cardiac imaging teams
have consistently achieved IAC accreditation:
- Vascular Lab
- Adult Echocardiography Lab
- Pediatric Echocardiography Lab
- Nuclear Cardiology Lab
Imaging Expertise
UVA Health is one of
the only hospitals in Virginia to offer all of the latest advanced cardiac
imaging tests, including echocardiography, positron emission tomography and
computed tomography angiography. However, it’s not enough to have the right
test. You need the right people to interpret the results.
At UVA, cardiologists and radiologists work together to determine the appropriate tests for each patient and evaluate the results. Their expertise extends beyond the clinical setting; these providers are active in research to develop new ways of using these advanced imaging technologies that will impact the way we diagnose and treat heart disease in the future.
To refer a patient to UVA for imaging services, call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723.
