One More Reason to Refer Your Patients to UVA for Cardiac Imaging

For their demonstrated expertise in the field of cardiovascular imaging, specifically in the areas of adult and pediatric echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and vascular testing, UVA Health has maintained multiple accreditations from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). This accrediting body develops standards and methods for evaluating the level of care facilities provide to their patients, educating teams on quality control and rewarding their successes related to safety, training, image interpretation and more.

The following UVA cardiac imaging teams

have consistently achieved IAC accreditation:

Vascular Lab

Adult Echocardiography Lab

Pediatric Echocardiography Lab

Nuclear Cardiology Lab

Imaging Expertise

UVA Health is one of

the only hospitals in Virginia to offer all of the latest advanced cardiac

imaging tests, including echocardiography, positron emission tomography and

computed tomography angiography. However, it’s not enough to have the right

test. You need the right people to interpret the results.

At UVA, cardiologists and radiologists work together to determine the appropriate tests for each patient and evaluate the results. Their expertise extends beyond the clinical setting; these providers are active in research to develop new ways of using these advanced imaging technologies that will impact the way we diagnose and treat heart disease in the future.

To refer a patient to UVA for imaging services, call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723.