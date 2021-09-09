One Future Together: UVA Health Kicks Off Strategic Planning Process

UVA Health is embarking on a mission to develop and define its future. The academic health system launched an enterprise-wide strategic planning effort this summer — One Future Together — that will encompass four key areas of focus, including:

Community & health equity

Education

Patient care

Research

Through in-person events and virtual forums, UVA Health will engage faculty, clinicians, students, staff, alumni and community members in shaping a strategic vision for the future.

Find out how you can get involved at onefuturetogether.uvahealth.com.

Watch this video featuring K. Craig Kent, MD, CEO of UVA Health, and Jason Lineen, Chief Strategy Officer, to learn more.