Now Enrolling: Heart & Vascular Clinical Trials

UVA Health frequently opens new clinical trials, offering your patients the latest investigational treatments. Below is a list of trials now enrolling at UVA Heart & Vascular Center.

Surgical Implantation of TRAnscatheter vaLve



in Native Mitral Annular Calcification (SITRAL) Study (IRB



#19773)

To establish the safety and feasibility of the Edwards SAPIEN III valve in subject with mitral annular calcification (MAC) associated with mitral stenosis and/or mitral regurgitation who are high-risk for mitral valve surgery, or deemed inoperable. (NCT02830204)

Inclusion

Criteria

Severe MAC associated with MS and/or MR

High risk or inoperable for surgical MR

The following concomitant procedures are allowed: MAZE, TVR, AF



ablation, CABG and septal myectomy

Exclusion

Criteria

LVEF <30%

End-stage renal disease requiring dialysis

Echo evidence of LV mass, thrombus, or concerns of active infective endocarditis

Primary Investigator: Gorav Ailawadi, MD

Clinical Research Coordinator: Christine Bernat, RN

Botulinum Toxin Type A (AGN-151607) for the Prevention of Post-operative Atrial Fibrillation in Patients Undergoing Open-chest Cardiac Surgery (NOVA) (IRB #180035) To compare the efficacy of AGN-151607 with placebo to prevent post-op atrial fibrillation in participants undergoing open-chest cardiac surgery. (NCT03779841)

Inclusion

Criteria

55 to 90 years of age

In sinus rhythm for the last 48 hours prior to surgery

Willing to wear ECG patch 30 days post-surgery and for 7 days



after each study visit

Exclusion

Criteria

Permanent or persistent AF

Severe atrial enlargement (>55mm)

LVEF < 25%

Pre-op need for inotropes/vasopressors or IABP

History of ablation of AF



Presence or history of symptomatic AV block > 1st degree within



last 30 days

Primary Investigator: Gorav Ailawadi, MD

Clinical Research Coordinator: Matt Kime

Anticoagulation for New-Onset Post-Operative Atrial Fibrillation After CABG (PACES) (IRB #190034)

To evaluate the effectiveness and safety of adding OAC to background antiplatelet therapy in patients who develop new-onset post-operative atrial fibrillation (POAF) after isolated coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery. (NCT4045665)

Inclusion

Criteria

Isolated CABG

POAF that persist for >60 mins or is recurrent within 7 days



after index CABG

Exclusion

Criteria

History of either permanent, persistent, or paroxysmal AF

Contraindication for OAC

Planned use of DAPT

Stage IV or V CKD (eGFR <30)

Liver cirrhosis or Child-Pugh Class C chronic liver disease



Primary Investigator: Gorav Ailawadi, MD

Clinical Research Coordinator: Matt Kime

Evaluation of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Compared to SurveilLance for Patients With AsYmptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis (EARLY TAVR) (IRB #19930)

Evaluation of transcatheter AVR compared to surveillance for patients with asymptomatic severe aortic stenosis. (NCT03042104)

Inclusion Criteria:

≥ 65 yo

AVA 1 cm2 or less or AVA index 0.6 cm2/m2 or less

Jet velocity of 4 m/s or greater OR 2) mean gradient of 40 mmHg

Asymptomatic

Exclusion

Criteria:

GFR < 30

Prior valve replacement

Severe AR or MR

Moderate MR

Primary Investigator: Gorav Ailawadi, MD

Primary Investigator: Gorav Ailawadi, MD

Clinical Research Coordinator: Christine Bernat, RN

QRK309 QPI-1002 Phase 3 for Prevention of Major Adverse Kidney Events (MAKE) in Subjects at High Risk for AKI Following Cardiac Surgery (IRB #180025)

To assess the efficacy of a single IV infusion of QPI-1002 in preventing Major Adverse Kidney Events in subjects at high risk of AKI following cardiac surgery. (NCT03510897)

Inclusion

Criteria

Stable pre-op renal function and no known increase in SCr of > 0.3 mg/dL during preceding 28 days

eGFR < 60 OR diabetes with ongoing insulin treatment OR urine albumin/creatinine ratio >30

CABG + valve OR redo surgery OR more than one valve OR CABG and/or valvue + aortic root or ascending part of the aorta

Exclusion

Criteria

eGFR < 30

Off pump surgery

Active HCV

Cardiogenic shock prior to surgery

Chronic liver disease

Primary Investigator: Nicholas Teman, MD

Clinical Research Coordinator: Christine Bernat, RN

Angion GUARD: Study to Prevent Acute Kidney Injury After Cardiac Surgery Involving Cardiopulmonary Bypass (IRB #190033)

Inclusion Criteria

At increased risk of AKI



BMI < 40 at screening

Stable pre-op renal function and no known increase in SCr of >



0.3 between time of screening and pre-surgery

Exclusion

Criteria

eGFR < 20

Current active infection

Shock liver

Cardiogenic shock within 24hrs prior to randomization

Primary Investigator: Nicholas Teman, MD

Clinical Research Coordinator: Christine Bernat, RN