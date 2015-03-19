Not-to-Miss Cancer Events: Film Screening and Education Series

Live Film Screening

Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies | Episode 1



Mon., March 30



Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Film starts at 9 p.m.



Paramount Theater, Downtown Charlottesville

The film Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Siddhartha Mukherjee, tells the complete story of cancer, from its first description in an ancient Egyptian scroll to the gleaming laboratories of modern research institutions. Premiering March 30, the three-part film interweaves a sweeping historical narrative with intimate stories about contemporary patients and an investigation into the latest scientific breakthroughs.

In partnership with WVPT Public Television and the American Cancer Society (ACS), UVA Cancer Center will presenta free, live screening of episode one of the three-part series, as well as a preceding meet-and-greet and discussion with leading UVA Cancer Center researchers and doctors who have received funding from the ACS for their research efforts.

Community members and medical colleagues are invited to come early to hear about current research initiatives and clinical advances in the areas of surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology and basic science. There will be a showing of videos highlighting patient stories and a survivor recognition presentation by the American Cancer Society. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with others whose lives have been impacted by cancer. An array of concessions will be available all evening.

The event is open to the public and admission is free. Space is limited; early registration is recommended.

Cancer Education Series: Defeating the Emperor



Hosted by Larry Sabato



Thurs., April 9 | 6:30-9 p.m.



Paramount Theater, Downtown Charlottesville



As one of 68 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers, UVA Cancer Center is part of a renowned group of leaders in cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment and strives to stay ahead of the curve in innovation, technology, and, most importantly, patient care. On April 9 at the Paramount Theater, Larry Sabato will host Cancer: Defeating the Emperor, a lecture series featuring three leading UVA researchers who will discuss the latest in cancer research and discoveries happening at UVA, from nanotechnology to early detection of pancreatic cancer. Admission is free. Advanced registration is suggested.