News Briefs: Wheelchair Clinic Opens + New CAD & BPH Treatments

New Wheelchair Clinic Open in Charlottesville

We recently opened a new adult wheelchair care clinic, the first in the Charlottesville area.

The clinic offers expert evaluations and support for individuals who need mobility equipment to enhance daily function and independence. Patients work with an occupational therapist to find the most appropriate wheelchair and seating solution for their needs — from initial assessment through training and delivery.

TCAR for Carotid Artery Disease

Transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) is a minimally invasive technique for treating carotid artery disease (CAD).

Advantages of this procedure include:

Lower risk of stroke intraoperatively and postoperatively

Faster recovery time

Shorter hospital stay

Aquablation for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

We're accepting referrals for aquablation for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

This treatment, performed by Gregg Eure, MD, uses a robotic arm guided by real-time imaging and high pressure water to remove excess tissue.

This procedure offers: