News Briefs: Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center Designation + New ASSH President

UVA Health Designated a Clinical Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center by the SNMMI

We've been designated a Clinical Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI). This recognition affirms that we meet rigorous standards for training, staffing, equipment and patient care in radiopharmaceutical therapies — reinforcing our role as a trusted partner for referring providers seeking advanced options for therapy and care coordination. SNMMI Clinical Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center

Orthopedics Chair Bobby Chhabra, MD, Named President of ASSH

A. Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of Orthopedics, has been elected the 80th president of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH). An internationally recognized leader in hand and upper extremity surgery, Chhabra will guide national initiatives focused on unifying and advancing the hand surgery community.