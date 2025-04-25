News Briefs: New Treatment & Clinic Spaces + CME Opportunities

Histotripsy: Focused Ultrasound Treatment for Liver Tumors

UVA Health is the first site in Virginia to offer histotripsy, a noninvasive, FDA-approved treatment for liver tumors. This robotic technology precisely targets and destroys liver cancer cells using focused ultrasound waves.

It works by creating resonant bubbles that rupture and destroy tumor cells. Histotripsy can cause an immune response that destroys further cancer cells because it leaves cancer cell proteins behind, allowing the immune system to identify and target those proteins in other areas.

The procedure requires no incisions or needles and uses no radiation. It offers a shorter recovery time than other treatment options.

Expanded Cancer Clinic, Infusion Center + New Non-Cancer Infusion Center Open

UVA Health Cancer Care Pantops recently moved to a new, larger space off U.S. 250 and Interstate 64 and with ample free parking. The clinic and infusion center include 14 exam rooms and 25 infusion chairs. By the end of 2025, the infusion center will add 15 infusion chairs, for a total of 40.

UVA Health Infusion and Specialty Care Pantops also opened this month. This dedicated space for non-cancer infusions includes 16 infusion chairs and 7 exam rooms for related outpatient services for patients with iron deficiency and anemia, skin conditions, neurological conditions, chronic inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis and digestive health conditions.

Patients receive care through the newly formed Infusion Treatment Support Program (ITSP), the health system’s first dedicated, non-oncology infusion support team.

CME Opportunity: 2025 UVA Health Aortic Symposium

This symposium highlights current trends, issues, and emerging therapies in the field of vascular and endovascular surgery for patients with aortic disease.

Conference Details

Saturday, May 31, 7 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

UVA Pinn Hall Conference Center, Charlottesville, VA

Credits: AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ (6.50 hours), AAPA (6.50 hours), ANCC Contact Hours (6.50 hours), Hours of Participation (6.50 hours), IPCE (6.50 hours)

Find registration details.