New In 2014

New UVA Children's Hospital Outpatient Clinics Opening this Summer

This summer, UVA Children’s Hospital will open the Battle Building, a new pediatric outpatient care center that will be home to numerous medical and surgical specialties, including pediatric primary care, allergy, hematology/oncology and infusion, as well as maternal fetal care and high-risk OB/GYN. Specialties will be organized into “neighborhoods” of related services to make a day at the clinic as easy as possible for patients and families. For example, one neighborhood will be home to orthopedics, physical and occupational therapy and developmental pediatrics. Also on site at the Battle Building: adult outpatient surgery, a compounding pharmacy and a dedicated space for clinical trials.

Mark your calendars for the grand opening festivities, including a reception for referring physicians on June 14. More details will follow in the coming months.

Medical Center Vice President and CEO to Retire

R. Edward Howell, vice president and CEO of University of Virginia Medical Center, announced he will retire in July 2014, ending a 37-year career in healthcare administration. Since joining the Medical Center leadership team in February 2002, Howell expanded the Medical Center’s offerings to better meet patient needs and created a network of care throughout Virginia. In this time, the Medical Center has added 100 inpatient beds; built the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center; built the 40-bed Transitional Care Hospital; expanded the surgical and procedural capacity; and implemented an electronic medical record system.

Howell will continue to teach in the Department of Public Health Sciences after his administrative retirement. A nationwide search for his replacement is underway. Read more.