News Briefs: Neurostimulator for Gastroparesis + Ehlers-Danlos Care Award

A Safe, Effective Solution for Gastroparesis

UVA Health recently became one of four providers in Virginia offering gastric neurostimulator placement for patients with gastroparesis. Read more about this surgical offering, led by Thomas Shin, MD.

UVA Health Physician Receives Award for Ehlers-Danlos Care

Dacre Knight, MD, recently received the Pioneer in Clinical Care for Those With EDS & HSD award from the Ehlers-Danlos Society. This award honors a remarkable individual who has demonstrated a long-term commitment to outstanding care, research, and progress in the understanding and management of Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, hypermobility spectrum disorders, and associated symptoms and conditions.

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center Advances Care With New Orthopedic Robot

We recently added a new orthopedic robotic surgery system at Haymarket Medical center. The fourth generation technology platform uses 3D imaging, enhancing surgeons' ability to create precise, individualized plans based on each patient's anatomy.

The advanced technology is designed to provide our surgeons with alignment accuracy, reduce trauma to surrounding tissue, and support faster recovery times.