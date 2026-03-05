News Briefs: EpicCare, CME Opportunity, & Neurology Referrals

New EpicCare Tools Make Access Management Easier

We’ve updated EpicCare updates to make managing account access easier for your practice. Designated site administrators can now add or remove staff and request access for new practice sites directly within the platform, reducing paperwork and the need to route requests through the UVA Health liaison team. Additionally, we added self-service password reset and two-factor authentication, and expanded site admin tools to improve security while making everyday tasks easier.

CME Opportunity: Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Research Symposium

Through a series of expert-led presentations, panel discussions, and workshops, the symposium will highlight advances in connective tissue biology, genetics, immunologic and autonomic dysfunction, rehabilitation strategies, and patient-centered care. Speakers will represent a range of disciplines and institutions, reflecting the complexity and multisystem nature of EDS.

When: Thursday, April 9-Friday, April 10

Where: Pinn Hall at UVA Health or Virtual via Zoom

Save Your Spot: Register

Expedited Referrals for Time-Sensitive Neurologic Conditions

If your patient's condition is time-sensitive, we work to expedite the referral review and scheduling process. Please include all relevant clinical details and the level of priority with your referral to help our team schedule appointments appropriately. See how to refer.