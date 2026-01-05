News Briefs: Cancer Nurse Navigators, Same-Day Care for Cancer Patients, & More

Cancer Nurse Navigators

Our cancer nurse navigators are here to support you when you have questions about a patient’s symptoms, diagnosis, or whether they may be appropriate for referral to UVA Health. They offer fast, knowledgeable guidance from inside our cancer center. View the full list of contacts.

Same-Day Care for Cancer Patients

We now offer a same-day care service for patients with urgent cancer-related needs so they can receive timely evaluation and treatment without waiting for a scheduled visit. Designed specifically for this patient population, it helps address symptoms or concerns quickly to reduce emergency department visits. See our same-day cancer care services and details.

Shaping Best Practices in Cardiac Imaging

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology recently named Jamieson Bourque, MD, as it's 2026 president. He will help guide national standards in nuclear cardiology — insights that inform advanced imaging and diagnostic care for our patients.