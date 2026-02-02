News Briefs: Heart Failure CME + Northern Virginia Cancer Care Clinic Expansion

CME Opportunity: UVA Heart Failure Symposium

This symposium is designed to enhance learners’ competencies in the management of heart failure by exploring current trends, critical issues, and emerging therapies. Through the use of case studies, expert panels, and interactive Q&A sessions, participants will engage in practical, real-world learning that supports application to clinical practice. Attendees will expand their knowledge base and clinical insight to support evidence-based practice, with the ultimate goal of improving care delivery and patient outcomes across specialized and continuum care settings. This activity is intended for healthcare professionals involved in the care of patients with heart failure, ranging from novice clinicians seeking foundational knowledge to seasoned clinicians aiming to refine and expand their expertise.

When: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual or Hillsdale Conference Center | Charlottesville, VA

Credits: AAPA (6.00 hours), ANCC Contact Hours (6.00 hours), Hours of Participation (6.00 hours), IPCE (6.00 hours)

Save Your Spot: Register

Expanded, Newly Renovated Cancer Clinic in Northern Virginia

We recently began seeing patients at our expanded and newly renovated UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville. The new space includes four new exam rooms and six infusion chairs. We offer comprehensive, multidisciplinary cancer care in this convenient Northern Virginia location.