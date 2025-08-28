News Briefs: Concussion Care for Athletes, CME Opportunities, Newly Renovated Hybrid OR

Concussion Care for Athletes

UVA Health has a special clinic dedicated to caring for patients with sports-related concussions. The care team includes a sports neurologist, orthopedic surgeons, neuropsychologists, and athletic trainers. Services include:

Prompt appointment scheduling

Baseline testing and post-injury assessment

Individualized recovery plans

Neurocognitive testing (ImPACT, etc.)

Balance testing

Return-to-play clearance

School return-to-learn plans

CME Opportunity: 2025 Edward W. Hook Jr., MD, Recent Advances in Clinical Medicine Conference

This dynamic continuing education experience brings together thought leaders from general internal medicine, subspecialties, and select other disciplines to explore the latest breakthroughs, emerging conditions, and transformative treatments shaping the future of adult medicine. With a blend of formal presentations and interactive Q&A panels, participants will gain direct access to nationally recognized experts and walk away with actionable insights they can immediately apply in practice.

Conference Details

October 22-24

Omni Hotel, Charlottesville, Virginia | Option to attend virtually

Credits: AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ (22.00 hours), ABIM MOC Part 2 (22.00 hours), ACPE (22.00 hours), ANCC Contact Hours (22.00 hours), Hours of Participation (22.00 hours)

Find registration details.

CME Opportunity: 2025 Cardiovascular Disease in Women Symposium

This educational program addresses critical gaps in clinician awareness and training regarding sex-specific differences in cardiovascular disease, such as SCAD, CMD, and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. It aims to improve the application of guideline-directed therapies and increase the representation of women in cardiovascular clinical trials, thus enhancing evidence-based care.

Conference Details

Saturday, November 1 | 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

UVA Student Health & Wellness, Charlottesville, Virginia

Credits: AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ (6.00 hours), ANCC Contact Hours (6.00 hours), Hours of Participation (6.00 hours)

Find registration details.

Newly Renovated Hybrid OR Now Open

We've officially reopened OR29, a fully renovated hybrid operating room featuring state-of-the-art surgical and imaging technology.

It features GE HealthCare’s award-winning Allia IGS 7 imaging platform, which allows our teams to perform complex procedures such as endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR), and fenestrated graft implantation with exceptional precision — often through tiny incisions or no incisions at all. The result: faster recovery, fewer complications, and in many cases, same-day discharge.