News Briefs: Bronchiectasis & NTM Care + Hernia Repair

Bronchiectasis & NTM Care

We recently joined the Bronchiectasis and NTM Care Center Network, a nation-wide network dedicated to facilitating access to specialized care for these conditions.

We see patients with all forms of the disease, including those with and without cystic fibrosis. We also treat primary ciliary dyskinesia, a genetic disorder that occurs with bronchiectasis.

Learn more about our approach to bronchiectasis care.

Hernia Care: From Common to Complex

We offer the full range of treatments for all types of hernias, from routine to complex. That includes both nonsurgical and surgical options.

Hernias and conditions we treat include:

Complex Hernias

Cystocele repair (hernia between bladder and vagina)

Diaphragmatic

Flank

Hiatal/paraesophageal

Incisional

Large midline and lateral ventral

Parastomal

Recurrent

Sports

Traumatic

Common Hernias

Femoral

Inguinal

Small midline abdominal

Umbilical

Conditions

Chronic pain

Adhesions

Mesh infection

Nerve irritation

Neurectomy

