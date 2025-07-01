News Briefs: Bronchiectasis & NTM Care + Hernia Repair

Bronchiectasis & NTM Care
We recently joined the Bronchiectasis and NTM Care Center Network, a nation-wide network dedicated to facilitating access to specialized care for these conditions.
We see patients with all forms of the disease, including those with and without cystic fibrosis. We also treat primary ciliary dyskinesia, a genetic disorder that occurs with bronchiectasis.
Learn more about our approach to bronchiectasis care.
Hernia Care: From Common to Complex
We offer the full range of treatments for all types of hernias, from routine to complex. That includes both nonsurgical and surgical options.
Hernias and conditions we treat include:
Complex Hernias
- Cystocele repair (hernia between bladder and vagina)
- Diaphragmatic
- Flank
- Hiatal/paraesophageal
- Incisional
- Large midline and lateral ventral
- Parastomal
- Recurrent
- Sports
- Traumatic
Common Hernias
- Femoral
- Inguinal
- Small midline abdominal
- Umbilical
Conditions
- Chronic pain
- Adhesions
- Mesh infection
- Nerve irritation
- Neurectomy
Read more about hernia care at UVA Health.
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians