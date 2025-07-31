News Briefs: Expanded Blood Cancer Care in Northern Virginia & Liver Transplant Care in Eastern Virginia, New Vascular Conduit for Critical Vessel Repair

Expanded Partnership Brings Liver Transplant Coordination to Hampton Roads

We recently expanded our transplant partnership with Riverside Health to include liver transplant coordination, improving access to advanced care for patients in eastern Virginia.

Building on our existing outreach clinic collaboration in Newport News, this new effort allows patients with complex liver disease to begin the transplant process locally. Patients will continue to receive hepatology care at Riverside Gastroenterology Specialists, while those needing transplant evaluation will be supported by a dedicated UVA Health transplant navigator. This ensures seamless coordination with UVA Health’s nationally recognized liver transplant team in Charlottesville — from initial consult through post-transplant care.

By combining trusted local care with specialized transplant expertise, the partnership ensures patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

Blood Cancer & Stem Cell Transplant Specialists Now Seeing Patients in Northern Virginia

UVA Health hematology/oncology specialists Karen Ballen, MD, division chief for hematology/oncology and medical director of stem cell transplant, and Indumathy Varadarajan, MD, are now seeing patients at Prince William Medical Center. They’re available for initial consults and follow-up visits for patients with blood cancers as well as bone marrow, stem cell, and umbilical cord blood transplants candidates and recipients.

This outreach clinic — held the third Monday of each month — is part of our effort to expand access to expert cancer care in Northern Virginia through the our NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. To refer a patient, call 703.369.8073.

UVA Health First to Implant FDA-Approved Symvess Conduit

UVA Health is the first center in the U.S. to implant the recently FDA-approved Symvess acellular tissue engineered vessel. Symvess is a vascular conduit designed for critical vessel repair and reconstruction — particularly in trauma and emergency settings. This next-generation synthetic graft mimics natural vessel healing, making it an ideal option when autologous tissue is unavailable or impractical.

We participated in the clinical trial evaluating its use in traumatic vascular injury and have successfully implanted the conduit under FDA extended access three times prior to approval. Now available for broader use, Symvess offers a innovative new option for patients in urgent need of vascular repair.