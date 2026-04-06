What’s New at UVA Health: Updates for Referring Providers | April 2026

CME Opportunity: 2026 Swineford Allergy Conference

The field of Allergy and Immunology continues to develop and change both clinically and scientifically. The Swineford Allergy Conference is dedicated to educating physicians involved in treating patients with disorders of allergic, pulmonary, or immunologic origin.

Conference Details

When: Friday, April 17-Saturday, April 18

Where: UVA Pinn Hall Conference Center, Charlottesville, VA

Credits: AMA PRA Category 1 Credits (7.75 hours), Hours of Participation (7.75 hours)

Save Your Spot: Find registration details.

Advancing Transplant Care With New Organ Preservation Technology

UVA Health Transplant Center is advancing transplant care with the launch of new organ preservation technologies designed to improve organ quality and expand transplant opportunities for patients across the region.

Successful transplantation depends on how well organs are preserved between donation and surgery. UVA Health is now using advanced perfusion technology, including the OrganOx metra system for liver preservation, which maintains organs at body temperature with oxygenated blood. This allows clinicians to better assess organ function and may increase the number of organs suitable for transplant.

In addition, the program is expanding use of temperature-controlled transport systems for donor lungs, maintaining a stable environment that helps protect organ integrity during transport. Together, these innovations support improved transplant outcomes and may broaden eligibility for patients who could benefit from transplant.

For referring providers, these advancements mean more patients may qualify for transplant and have access to improved outcomes through timely referral to UVA Health’s transplant team.

Read about our transplant programs.