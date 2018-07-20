New UVA Vein and Vascular Care Clinic Opens In Northern Virginia

UVA Health System is now seeing patients at UVA Radiology Vein and Vascular Care Gainesville. This new clinic location will give patients in Northern Virginia easy access to a skilled team of subspecialty-trained, board-certified interventional radiologists and nurse practitioners who specialize in image-guided, minimally invasive treatment options.

The goal is to provide lower-risk alternatives to traditional surgery that can speed recovery time for patients with a broad range of conditions, including sclerotherapy, varicose veins of the legs, peripheral arterial disease, uterine fibroids and some cancers that have not fully responded to chemotherapy, surgery or radiation, according to Adam B. Winick, MD, one of the clinic’s interventional radiologists.

About UVA Radiology Vein and Vascular Care Gainesville

The clinic is staffed by six board-certified interventional radiologists and a nurse practitioner:

Adam B. Winick

Douglas J. Markert, MD

Michael A. Abramson, MD

Stanley B. Washington, MD

Christopher A. Moosavi, MD

Leandro V. Leite, MD

Dena Menzel, RN, MSN, ANP

Address: 14540 John Marshall Hwy #104, Gainesville, VA 20155

Appointment scheduling: 703.712.6062

Email: [email protected]

Hours: 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. weekdays