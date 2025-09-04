Expanding Our Team of Specialty Providers: September 2025

We recently welcomed these specialty providers to our team. Visit the providers' profile pages to learn more about their expertise.
University Medical Center in Charlottesville
Cardiology
Gynecologic Oncology
Head & Neck Surgery
Hematologic Malignancy
Interventional Radiology
Neonatology
Nephrology
Neuropsychology
Neurosurgery
Ophthalmology
Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Pediatric Pulmonology
Pediatric Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology
Pediatric Rheumatology
Physical Therapy
Psychiatry, Memory & Cognitive Disorders Neurology, Neuro-Oncology, Movement Disorders Neurology
Psychology
Urology
Culpeper, Haymarket, & Prince William Medical Centers
Hematologic Malignancy
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Orthopedic Surgery
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians