New Process for Referring to the UVA Diabetes and Endocrine Clinic

To help ensure your patients get the specialty care they need when they need it, the UVA Diabetes and Endocrine Clinic at Fontaine Research Park has introduced a new, more in-depth referral request form. The goal: to provide the UVA clinical team with all of the information necessary to gain a better understanding of the patient’s condition and help prioritize their care.

“If we can get everything we need up front, then we can prioritize patients appropriately, and our turnaround time to get them scheduled will improve,” says Clinical Care Coordinator/Referral Coordinator Patty Hill, RN.

If a patient has had imaging or lab work in the past related to the referring diagnosis, Hill says she advises providers to close the information gap by acquiring those records and passing them along to expedite the referral process. “If a patient has had an ultrasound of the thyroid or CT scan of the adrenal gland – whatever the case may be – this is the type of information we need referring providers to send to us when initiating a referral,” she says.

New Referral Form

You can find the updated referral form for the UVA Diabetes and Endocrine Clinic, along with general referral instructions at uvahealth.com. For providers who have access to Epic, the new form also will be available there soon. In the meantime, Hill recommends using this pdf for guidance when submitting a referral to this clinic via Epic.

For more information, call the clinic directly at 434.924.1825.