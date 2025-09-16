Alzheimer’s Care, Dementia Evaluation, & Beyond: How Neuropsychology Guides Diagnosis & Treatment

Neuropsychology bridges the gap between brain and behavior — helping providers understand how conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, brain injury, stroke, movement disorders, brain tumors, and sleep disorders affect cognition, mood, and daily function. At UVA Health, neuropsychologist Virginia Gallagher, PhD, specializes in evaluating these challenges through detailed cognitive testing and clinical assessment.

Her role is to translate complex brain–behavior relationships into insights that guide diagnosis, dementia evaluation, treatment, and long-term care planning. She partners closely with other clinicians to support patients and their families in navigating both the medical and emotional aspects of neurological illness.

In this Q&A, Gallagher shares how neuropsychological evaluation can inform care, what providers should watch for in their patients, and how collaboration can improve outcomes across specialties.

What do you enjoy most about practicing as a neuropsychologist?

It is a privilege to use my knowledge of brain and behavior to help patients and families understand their cognitive, emotional, and behavioral struggles. I find it meaningful to develop strategies that maximize functioning now and, when possible, help prevent future decline.

How can providers help with early detection and diagnosis?

Refer early. When patients undergo cognitive testing sooner, we can recommend strategies and initiate medical treatment that may slow decline, improve safety, and support independence.

Which risk factors should providers keep in mind?

The Lancet Commission on dementia prevention is an excellent resource. Risk factors for all-cause dementia include:

Hearing loss

Elevated cholesterol

Depression

Head injury

Physical inactivity

Cardiovascular factors such as diabetes, smoking, and hypertension

The COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted social isolation as a major risk factor.

What’s something about your specialty you wish more providers understood?

A neuropsychological evaluation goes beyond memory tests or psychological screening. It weaves together test results, life history, social context, and physical health to create a holistic understanding of the patient.

For example, memory changes may reflect Alzheimer’s disease, depression, head trauma, ADHD, medication effects, or even stress from the evaluation itself. Neuropsychologists integrate these pieces — like a puzzle — to uncover why a patient is experiencing challenges and to recommend strategies that improve well-being.

What’s one area where providers can make a difference?

One area that can make a real difference is helping patients understand how certain medications affect cognition — particularly medications for insomnia and pain.

When should a provider refer a patient to your program?

Whenever a provider, patient, or family notices concerning changes in cognition — especially in someone age 65 or older. A neuropsychology referral for dementia evaluation or memory testing allows us to provide timely assessment and care planning.

How do you approach working with referring providers?

I aim to answer referral questions as specifically as possible, share results promptly, and empower patients to discuss recommendations with their provider. This collaboration ensures that findings from cognitive testing and clinical interviews translate into clear next steps.

What does UVA Health offer that benefits patients?

At UVA Health, care doesn't end with the diagnosis. For patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, we provide ongoing support to patients and families as they navigate the long course of illness.

Our multidisciplinary teams — including neurology, psychiatry, rehabilitation, and social work — collaborate to deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care. Patients also benefit from access to advanced diagnostics and clinical trials.